Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Loss rates in small credit firms were steady at 8.5 percent, well below the 11.2 percent in industrial enterprises, said Wu Xiaoling, Standing Committee Member of People's Congress, Vice Chairman of Financial and Economic Committee.

-- Poly Real Estate (Group) Co said its net profit for 2011 rose 32 percent to 6.51 billion yuan ($1.03 billion). It signed contracts worth 5.62 billion yuan in December, down 37.7 percent over the same period a year ago.

-- China Coal Energy Co's 2011 net profit rose 35.2 percent to 16.4 billion yuan.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai plans to invest 120 billion yuan between now an 2015 to expand and improve the city's modern service industry clusters, the Shanghai Commission of Commerce said. The city government also said the trading value of Shanghai's financial sector expanded nearly 2 percent last year and capital raised rose 20 percent.

-- A third of China's top private business either saw profits decline in 2011 or remain the same from the previous year, an industry survey has revealed. It said business owners were calling for more tax cuts and policies to help them raise funds more easily.

CHINA DAILY

-- Property prices in China will continue to decline in the first half of the year before gradually stabilising in the second, and real estate investment will plummet, industry analysts said. A report issued by the State Council's Development Research Centre said the property sector will undergo fundamental changes as more low-rent homes and government-subsidised housing will dominate half of the market, helping to cool prices.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing would continue to implement the western development programme and the northeast revitalisation plan in the 12th five-year plan period (2011-2015) to pursue a balanced and relatively fast social and economic development in the long run.

-- A total of 282 companies conducted initial public offerings in the A share market last year, and Chinese listed companies raised a total of 507.3 billion yuan ($80.34 billion)by issuing shares and another 170.7 billion yuan via bond issuance during the same period.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China's securities watchdog plans to launch new products in the capital market, including high-yield corporate and municipal bonds, to boost direct financing, the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said. ($1 = 6.3146 yuan) For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ (Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)