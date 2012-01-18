BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's gross domestic product is expected to rise 8.5 percent this year, a modest slowdown from a 9.2 percent gain in 2011, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said in a report. The think tank also forecast that China's consumer price index would rise 3.6-4 percent in 2012.

-- China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, forecast its 3G smartphone subscribers to increase nearly three times in 2012, the newspaper reported.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Tianjin Port, one of China's major ports for commodities, said it has received regulatory approval to build a new 300,000-tonne iron ore berth.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China's second-biggest steelmaker, Baosteel Group, saw its gross profit falling 20.8 percent from a year ago amid high raw materials cost and slower growth in demand.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- A private think tank, the first of its kind, was set up in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong to advise local authorities on policy issues.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- A total of 23.5 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) was misappropriated by government organisations and state companies, according to a three-year probe conducted by the central government.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Beijing may resume its approval of new nuclear power projects in the first half after nearly a year's suspension, an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

ECONOMIC DAILY

-- China's overall vehicles sales are expected to grow 8 percent this year to around 20 million, said Dong Yang, secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Passenger car sales are expected to increase 9.5 percent to 14.5 million, with commercial vehicle sales up 2 percent to 4 million.

-- BAIC Group aims to sell 1.8 million vehicles this year, up from 1.54 million in 2011, its chairman Xu Heyi said. It also aims to roll out 3 models of its own brand cars in the year with targeted combined annual sales of 100,000, Xu said. ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsrooms; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ken Wills)