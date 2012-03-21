(Adds more items)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- The first tourist trip to Mount Kumgang in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is scheduled for April 14, and only four agents in Northeast China's Jilin province are authorised to operate the tourism programme, the Jilin tourism bureau said.

- China will probably not take part in an international agreement on government procurement this year because of increased standards set by developed nations, said an official from the Ministry of Finance. Meanwhile, China needs to rectify some of its domestic regulations before it can join the agreement, which is meant to ensure that countries allow foreign businesses to compete for government purchase deals

- A gang boss, Nie Lei, was sentenced to death in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province, for 10 charges including intentional injury, gun trade and organised crimes while another 30 gang members received penalties ranging from two years in prison to death with reprieve.

- The mainland's first fixed-base operator service for private jets was launched in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, last week, which insiders called a breakthrough in the second year of China's reform of airspace management. But the boom in the private jet sector is yet to come, as more policy support from the government and investment in infrastructure are needed.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China has developed its own genetically-modified (GMO) cotton strain, which will improve the quality of the fibre and raise yield, said Yu Shuxun, head of the Cotton Research Institute.

- China will continue to boost its efforts to treat pollution by heavy metal smelters. The government's cleanup campaign last year had resulted in the closure of some 81 percent of the country's lead battery plants.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is expected to release a development plan on energy savings and protecting the environment soon, Zhao Penggao, an official with the country's National Development and Reform Commission was quoted as saying.

- Chen Dongzheng, a senior official with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said China should allow more urban and rural commercial banks to list, in a move to help meet demand for finance from small companies.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp (CSR) said on Wednesday it has recently signed major rail contracts worth 3.5 billion yuan ($553 million). That total is about 5.4 percent of operating income in 2010 under the firm's accounting standards.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The Export-Import Bank of China and Inter-American Development Bank have jointly launched an investment fund worth $1 billion for equity investment in Latin America.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

For Taiwan newspapers see........................

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Joseph Radford and Jacqueline Wong)