- China's top drug watchdog issued an emergency notice suspending the sale and consumption of a list of capsules with reported chromium contamination. They include 13 drugs, among them treatments for colds, stomach problems and infections. The medicines are manufactured by nine domestic pharmaceutical companies including large, well-known ones like Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Group in Jilin province.

- The government has pledged to finish a fundamental reform that will likely affect about 30 million employees working in the public sector by the end of 2015, as part of an effort to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of these social segments, according to a guideline released on Monday.

- Substantial environmental and economic cooperation will highlight Premier Wen Jiabao's upcoming visit to Germany and three other European countries, Chinese senior officials said on Monday. Wen is scheduled to visit Iceland, Germany, Sweden and Poland from April 20 to 27. He will inaugurate the 2012 Hannover Messe during his visit to Germany and meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

- China's State Council ordered provincial governments to disclose more of their spending in what is known as the "three public consumptions", which include vehicle purchasing and maintenance and overseas trips.

