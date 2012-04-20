SHANGHAI, April 20 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
China's first quarter economic growth was in line with
expectations, and fundamentals will not change significantly in
the future, said Lu Zhongyuan, vice director of the development
research center with the State Council, China's cabinet.
SECURITIES TIMES
China's GD Power Development, a unit of
state-owned Guodian Corp, aims to achieve power generation of
158.9 billion kilowatt hours this year.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ed Lane)