SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 24 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The authorities are revising the country's highway
construction plan and could add a further 20,000 kilometres of
road, the newspaper said citing unidentified sources. A draft
proposal has been completed and will be issued to local
governments for approval before seeking a final go-ahead from
the State Council.
- As part of measures by market regulators to improve
initial public offering pricing, if a company's IPO is priced
more than 25 percent higher than the average price/earnings
ratio of industry peers, the company must publish a statement
disclosing potential risks.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The government has issued $700 million in combined quotas
this month to five qualified foreign institutional investors
(QFIIs), including HI Asset Management Co, Cathay Life Insurance
Co and Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Shanghai's office buildings and department stores will be
asked to turn off air conditioners at peak periods this summer
as the city faces potential electricity shortages, the city's
power supplier said yesterday, estimating demand to reach about
29,000 megawatts against a supply capacity of 28,999 megawatts.
-- The government plans to speed up exploration of shale
gas, asking companies to invest three times the minimum amount
sought for crude oil acreage. The Ministry of Land and Resources
is drafting rules that will allow it to seize blocks from
companies that fail to invest at least 30,000 yuan per square
kilometre per year, a director at the ministry's research
institute said.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- The central bank has agreed to allow two World Bank
institutions to buy debt in the domestic market as the world's
second-largest economy opens to further foreign investment. The
International Development Association and the International Bank
for Reconstruction and Development will be allowed to purchase
debt in the interbank bond market.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- The country's total foreign assets, two thirds of which
are in form of state foreign exchange reserves, were up 14.6
percent at $4.7182 trillion by the end of 2011, China's State
Administration of Foreign Exchange said.
-- The Securities Regulatory Commission has budgeted 847.53
million yuan ($134.34 million) for expenditure in 2012, an
increase of 76.7 million yuan from 2011 because of rising costs
of regulatory activities and housing allowances.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
For Taiwan newspapers see........................
($1 = 6.3088 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Chris
Lewis)