FINANCIAL NEWS
--The State Council, or the cabinet, decided to implement a
regulation on management of capitals of commercial banks from
Jan 1, 2013, which put lenders under the regulatory supervision
within the Basel III framework agreed by G20 leaders in 2011.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
--Apple Inc is considering opening two new stores
in China, a step that would give it eight stores in the country;
one of its new stores will be in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan
province.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
--President Hu Jintao told leaders of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organization (SCO) that member states should promote
mutual trust and regional stability and cooperation, and to
expand the grouping's global influence during the SCO Beijing
summit held at the Great Hall of People.
--Vice Premier Wang Qishan and U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner discussed economic relations between China and
the United States over the phone. The two officials also
exchanged views on the economic situation in Europe, the
upcoming Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Los Cabos, Mexico.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--Shanghai saw a successful land auction on Wednesday, with
seven pieces of property auctioned, including one that sold at a
435 percent premium to its starting price. But total land sales
for the year to date are still only 30 percent of last year's
total.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
--Sixteen listed securities houses said their combined
profits hit 1.98 billion yuan ($309.6 million) in May, up around
20 percent from April.
--Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd said contract
sales rose over 40 percent by area and by value in May from a
year earlier.
--There could be an nationwide electricity shortage this
summer of as big as 35 million kilowatts.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
--Property companies raised over 10 billion yuan in May
through syndicated loans, overseas bonds, and trust loans,
showing that liquidity in these enterprises remains tight.
SHANGHAI DAILY
--China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security is
preparing a document in conjunction with the police that will
simplify procedures for expats to gain permanent resident status
as part of efforts to attract foreign talent, a spokesman said
in an online chat.
