SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Funds are now allowed to invest in private bonds issued by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to a circular sent by regulators. The circular laid out clear rules on the amount of investments various funds can invest in these bonds, also known as high-yield bonds. Funds that have invested in these private bonds must also clearly state the investment risks of each bond.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's national pension fund opened 16 new A share accounts in May, while qualified foreign institutional investors and insurers have opened 25 and 88 new accounts respectively since March.

CHINA DAILY

-- China has committed itself to boosting the resources of the International Monetary Fund as G20 leaders gathered on Monday to tackle the eurozone crisis and the sluggish global economy.

-- International headhunters are being called in to work alongside the government's talent import programme as they seek the best candidates around the world to work in China's top industries.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- An increased confidence in China's economy has fueled interest among Chinese households to buy property, a survey by the Bank of Communications showed. The component index of the banks survey on willingness to buy real estate assets grew to 109 in May, up from March's 106 and January's 103.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China encourages private capital to invest in land and resources field.

