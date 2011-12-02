BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 2, Chinese
newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the
following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China will target to expand its subway operations to more
than 3,000 kilometers in 28 cities by 2015, with total
investment estimated to reach 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.6
billion).
SECURITIES TIMES
-- CSR Corp Ltd , a major Chinese
railway equipment maker, said it has recently signed contracts
worth 5.87 billion yuan, with 2.07 billion yuan worth of
projects from the railway ministry.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- China's auto market will see growth of 8-10 percent in
2012, the newspaper reported, citing Liu Ming, chief researcher
of the State Information Center, a government think tank.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- The new head of China's securities watchdog said his
agency will strengthen market supervision and push forward
market reform.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China is likely to agree to a quantified target to limit
its greenhouse gas emissions after 2020, said a senior expert
with a government think tank. But this depends on the outcome of
climate change negotiations and China's level of development by
that time.
-- Consumers in Changchun, capital of northeastern Jilin
province, have been warned to avoid drinking a strawberry
beverage made by Minute Maid, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola,
following the death of a boy who had drunk the beverage.
Coca-Cola Jilin Beverages said that nothing abnormal had turned
up during internal quality tests on the batch that included the
product consumed by the boy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Around 70,000 Chinese people die and 300,000 are injured
every year due to traffic accidents.
-- China will exempt heating suppliers in north China from
several taxes for another five years so as to help reduce
residents' heating bills.
