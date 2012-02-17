SHANGHAI/BEIJING Feb 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- About 1,000 companies producing leather goods, shoes and bags in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province have had their business suspended after being suspected of using harmful glues.

-- A preliminary audit commissioned by Apple Inc found Chinese factories that make components for Apple products have improved working conditions for their employees.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China plans to curb its annual water consumption at no more than 700 billion cubic metres in 2030, compared with the current usage of more than 600 billion cubic metres.

-- China took up 23.2 percent of global outsourcing businesses in 2011, 6.3 percentage points higher than a year earlier, the commerce ministry said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Shanghai will raise by more than 600,000 yuan ($95,200)the threshold beyond which house purchases will be subject to various taxes. The changes will take effect March 1.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- The National Bureau of Statistics is considering a major structural reorganisation. Trials are already under way at local government statistical bureaus.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Shanghai has set up the country's largest overseas yuan investment fund, Sailing Capital International, raising the first tranche of 12 billion yuan. The final size is expected to exceed 150 billion yuan.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Four Chinese soccer referees were sentenced to jail time for match fixing, including one former World Cup referee. The sentences ranged from three-and-a-half to seven years.

