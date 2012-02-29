BEIJING/SHANGHAI Feb 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China aims to curb its energy consumption for each unit of industrial output by 21 percent during the 12th five-year plan and to save the equivalent of 670 million tonnes of standard coal during the same period of time, the Ministry of Industrial and Information Technology said in an energy-saving work plan.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China's dependence on imported iron ore dropped to below 60 percent of the total demand in 2011 from 70 percent in 2009, said Wang Xiaoqi, vice chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- China Life is a potential strategic investor in Industrial Bank, which is planning to replenish capital.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($793.8 million) through a private placement of shares to fund expansion.

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)