BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 7

-- China will cut import tariffs on a large number of consumer and luxury goods this year, said Wei Jianguo, former deputy commerce minister and a delegate of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

-- The Beijing municipal government is considering introducing a residential permit system to curb the city's fast growing population, said Zhang Gong, director of Beijing's development and reform commission.

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is working on guideline to review city commercial banks' applications to go public, said Ouyang Zehua, a deputy director of a CSRC division.

-- China's transportation minister Li Shenglin said he fully supports consolidation of the country's transportation sector.

-- Shanghai will not ease its curbs on housing purchases this year, said Yu Zhengshengsecretary of the city's Communist Party Committee.