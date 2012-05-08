BEIJING May 8 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's Ministry of Finance recently issued a circular
calling for the advancement of the cultural sector, that
includes its media sector, and measures to speed up the merger
of state-owned cultural firms and to increase the pace of public
listings.
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission is seriously
studying the solution to the country's shrinking market for B
shares, which are denominated in hard currencies.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange will encourage insurance
companies to sell subordinated bonds to be traded on the
exchange.
- China plans to boost sales of the country's high-end
equipment to more than 6 trillion yuan ($951.2 billion) in 2015
from 1.6 trillion yuan in 2010.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- The country's insurance watchdog said difficulty in
claiming compensation, misguidance and cheats from insurance
companies remain as key complaints from clients in the first
quarter of the year.
- China's cabinet is mulling an agriculture insurance bill
which would coordinate various departments and insurers to aid
big natural disasters in agricultural production.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- President Hu Jintao congratulated the newly elected French
president, saying China was willing to work with Francois
Hollande although there were concerns that his victory could
derail plans to cut the deficit and reduce cooperation.
- Tech giant Apple has offered compensation to
settle a dispute over ownership of the iPad trademark in China,
but there is still a big gap between the two sides on the
settlement amount, said Xie Xianghui, a lawyer for Proview
Technology (Shenzhen) Co, which claims it owns the iPad
trademark on the Chinese mainland.
- All social organisations including those involved with
human rights and politics will have equal status for
registration, face the same supervisory review process and the
authorities will review their founding conditions, reasons for
being established, objectives and roles in social and economic
development, said Li Liguo, minister of civil affairs.
- China's First Automobile Works Group Corp is going to
revive its legendary brand Hongqi, or Red Flag - which in 1958
was China's first domestically produced car - by launching its
luxury model H7 in October, said FAW Chairman Xu Jianyi
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- President Hu Jintao congratulated Vladimir Putin on taking
office as Russian president, wishing the Russian people greater
achievements in development under Putin's leadership. China and
Russia are the largest neighbors and the most important
strategic partners for each other, and the relationship between
the two countries maintains good momentum, Hu said.
- The first deep-water drilling rig developed in China will
be put into service in the South China Sea at a depth of 1,500
meters, China National Offshore Oil Corp said.
- The National Meteorological Center said rainstorms will
hit parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang in
the south and Guizhou and Chongqing municipality in the
southwest.
