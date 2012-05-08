BEIJING May 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's Ministry of Finance recently issued a circular calling for the advancement of the cultural sector, that includes its media sector, and measures to speed up the merger of state-owned cultural firms and to increase the pace of public listings.

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission is seriously studying the solution to the country's shrinking market for B shares, which are denominated in hard currencies.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange will encourage insurance companies to sell subordinated bonds to be traded on the exchange.

- China plans to boost sales of the country's high-end equipment to more than 6 trillion yuan ($951.2 billion) in 2015 from 1.6 trillion yuan in 2010.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- The country's insurance watchdog said difficulty in claiming compensation, misguidance and cheats from insurance companies remain as key complaints from clients in the first quarter of the year.

- China's cabinet is mulling an agriculture insurance bill which would coordinate various departments and insurers to aid big natural disasters in agricultural production.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- President Hu Jintao congratulated the newly elected French president, saying China was willing to work with Francois Hollande although there were concerns that his victory could derail plans to cut the deficit and reduce cooperation.

- Tech giant Apple has offered compensation to settle a dispute over ownership of the iPad trademark in China, but there is still a big gap between the two sides on the settlement amount, said Xie Xianghui, a lawyer for Proview Technology (Shenzhen) Co, which claims it owns the iPad trademark on the Chinese mainland.

- All social organisations including those involved with human rights and politics will have equal status for registration, face the same supervisory review process and the authorities will review their founding conditions, reasons for being established, objectives and roles in social and economic development, said Li Liguo, minister of civil affairs.

- China's First Automobile Works Group Corp is going to revive its legendary brand Hongqi, or Red Flag - which in 1958 was China's first domestically produced car - by launching its luxury model H7 in October, said FAW Chairman Xu Jianyi

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- President Hu Jintao congratulated Vladimir Putin on taking office as Russian president, wishing the Russian people greater achievements in development under Putin's leadership. China and Russia are the largest neighbors and the most important strategic partners for each other, and the relationship between the two countries maintains good momentum, Hu said.

- The first deep-water drilling rig developed in China will be put into service in the South China Sea at a depth of 1,500 meters, China National Offshore Oil Corp said.

- The National Meteorological Center said rainstorms will hit parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang in the south and Guizhou and Chongqing municipality in the southwest.

