Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the
following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's Ministry of Finance plans to invest 170 billion
yuan ($26.79 billion) to push forward energy saving and emission
cut in 2012.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a government
think-tank, issued a paper saying that China's property sector
was facing its most difficult period in 2012, and a growing
number of small and medium property developers would be forced
to shut down.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- Yang Huiyan, 31, vice-chairwoman of Guangdong-based
property developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, topped The
Richest Chinese Under 40 list released by Hurun on Thursday.
With estimated assets of 36 billion yuan ($5.7 billion), she was
also the richest second-generation entrepreneur for the second
consecutive year, according to Hurun's report.
- Jilin's Yanbian prefecture, bordering Russia on the east
and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the south, has
started a five-month campaign to crack down on illegal
employment, overstaying and illegal entry of foreigners, said
local authorities.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Premier Wen Jiabao told Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak that China was willing to work with Malaysia to maintain
peace and stability in East Asia and promote common prosperity.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3447 yuan)
(Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)