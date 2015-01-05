SHANGHAI Jan 5 China has freed prices of 24
commodities and services, removing all price controls on
agricultural products, among other reforms, its top economic
planning agency said.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) issued
a document last month, letting the market decide prices of
tobacco leaves, the last agricultural product previously under
the government's price control, it said in the announcement
published on its website, www.ndrc.gov.cn, late on Sunday.
The official Xinhua news agency in a report said that China
began to liberalise the farm produce market in 1978, and the
government has now only retained its regulatory role through
state storage programmes, by maintaining minimum prices and
giving subsidies on some products.
The NDRC announcement showed that prices of railway bulk
cargo, parcels and privately-funded cargo and passenger
transport had also been allowed to freely float.
Among others in the latest reforms, prices of domestic air
cargo, passenger transport of some airlines, port service fees,
such as fees on container loading, ship rubbish treatment and
water supply, were also allowed to be set by the market.
The NDRC said the reforms were effective in a slew of
documents sent to related parties in November and December,
although they were only made public on Sunday.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)