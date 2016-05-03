(Repeats item first published on Friday with no changes to
* $15 bln project would be biggest private-led energy
installation
* Beijing wants to experiment with partial privatisation in
sector
* Energy industry dominated by giant state-owned firms
* Plan comes amid refining overcapacity in China
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, May 3 A private-led Chinese group is
planning to build a $15 billion mega-petrochemical complex on an
island near Shanghai, in what would be the country's first and
largest energy installation to be built by a non-state investor,
industry sources said.
Zhejiang Petrochemical, 51 percent owned by textile giant
Rongsheng Holding Group, last month awarded a key design
contract for the project, which could compete head-to-head with
state-owned firms such as Sinopec that dominate the market.
The project is one of the first concrete signs of Beijing's
stated desire to experiment with "mixed ownership" - or partial
privatisation - in its massive state-controlled energy sector to
boost efficiency and drive greener growth.
"The project was inspired by Premier Li Keqiang's visit in
2014 that called for a pilot 'mixed ownership' project led by
private companies," said a senior industry source close to
Rongsheng, referring to Li's visit to the city of Zhoushan,
where the project will be located.
Rongsheng has partnered with local firms, including a
state-owned chemical producer, to build the complex, which would
include a 400,000 barrels per day refinery and a 1.4 million
tonnes a year ethylene plant.
Details of how the project would be funded were not
available.
Zhejiang Petrochemical has awarded the designing contract to
three firms, including China Huanqiu Contracting and Engineering
Corp and Sinopec's Luoyang Petrochemical Engineering Corp, for
the project, to be built on the 6.25 sq km (2.4 sq mile)
Dayushan Island, off eastern China, near the ports of Shanghai
and Ningbo.
The project, which needs Beijing's approvals including
environmental clearances, is likely to start up around 2020,
according to two sources with knowledge of the plan.
Rongsheng's press department was not immediately available
for comment. Local Zhoushan city officials declined to comment.
Beijing has since July 2015 allowed more than 20 small
independent refineries, nicknamed "teapots", to import crude oil
for the first time, leading to refining overcapacity that has
resulted in China exporting record volumes of oil products.
"The entry of private firms into the refining business was a
fruit of the sector reform, but the capacity surplus is a
reality to face," said Li Shousheng, chairman of China Petroleum
and Chemical Industry Federation.
Rongsheng, founded in 1989 as a small textile firm, has
grown into a conglomerate that is also involved in property and
logistics with more than 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) worth of
assets.
It is China's largest independent producer of PTA, a
synthetic fibre derived from petroleum for making textile and
packaging materials.
Despite being a refining giant, China replies on imports for
more than 40 percent of its petrochemical needs.
Rongsheng is among a group of independent petrochemical
manufacturers long interested in expanding into the oil refining
business that provides the industry's feedstocks.
"That is China's industry dilemma: surplus in fuel capacity,
but short in petrochemicals," said Wu Kang, vice chairman for
Asia at energy consultancy FGE.
($1 = 6.4868 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex
Richardson)