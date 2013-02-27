SHANGHAI Feb 28 Thousands of retail investors
in the Chinese city of Tianjin say they were tricked out of more
than $500 million by sellers of illegal wealth management
products - part of a growing problem stemming from China's rush
to develop its private equity sector.
Scam private equity businesses mushroomed in China after a
government drive to promote the industry in 2009, leading to a
flood of licences for new firms issued without proper
regulation.
While private equity is generally the preserve of a small
pool of wealthy individuals or institutions, these scams have
targeted ordinary small investors, leaving thousands angry and
in some cases taking to the streets to protest.
Interviews carried out by Reuters with dozens of victims
across five cities paint a picture of fraudulent private equity
schemes that is much wider than official accounts or local media
reports have previously portrayed.
"It's a huge problem in China," said Long Zan, a sales
consultant at China Marketing Association, adding he has seen
many salespeople recently selling what they claim to be private
equity products, many of which are illegal. "What has been
uncovered is just a tip of the iceberg."
At the heart of the issue is the lack of investment options
given to retail investors.
China's tight capital controls limit overseas investments,
while a ban on property speculation and a sluggish stock market
have made many look elsewhere for returns. The huge
profits reaped by legitimate private equity operators in China
through taking companies public on booming IPO markets in recent
years also lured investors to fraudulent schemes.
Latest official data shows 10,000 cases of illegal
fundraisings - which also include lending and other financial
activities - were uncovered between 2005-10, with combined
losses of around 100 billion yuan ($16 billion). While the
government has not disclosed detailed data, Reuters calculations
based on victims' accounts, indicate losses of at least 100
billion yuan from private equity scams alone.
DEMANDING COMPENSATION
In Tianjin, in the north, more than 14,000 people submitted
a petition to the central government demanding compensation for
losing a combined 3.4 billion yuan ($544.8 million) from scams
in the city. Reuters was shown a copy of the letter in October.
"Frauds of this scale are not a problem of any one company
... the government has inescapable responsibilities," said the
letter, sent to the Tianjin government as well as to the State
Council, China's cabinet, around July last year. "The current
situation is the result of lax government supervision."
The authorities have so far blamed investors for their own
greed and misjudgement. An official at the Tianjin government in
charge of dealing with illegal fundraising said investors lost
money because they were blinded by the promise of stellar
returns.
Thousands of private equity fraud victims have taken to the
streets in Beijing, Tianjin and Nanjing, demanding government
compensation for their losses. In some cases, riot police had to
be called in to control the scene.
"I lost everything," said Chen Ende, a former real estate
agent who lost nearly 3 million yuan, including some money he
borrowed from friends, in a private equity scam. "The government
must pay."
CONFIDENCE DENTED
Confidence in Chinese wealth management products has already
been dented by problems in the ballooning shadow banking sector.
In one example, in December, a product sold through Hua Xia Bank
failed to pay its annualised return as promised,
sparking protests outside the bank's Shanghai branch.
But while those cases involved legal investment products
that went bad, the private equity scams generally involve the
selling of products that breach rules intended to restrict
participation in the sector - such as a requirement that PE
funds should have no more than 200 investors and that the
minimum investment should be at least 2 million yuan.
China Marketing Association's Long estimates there are at
least 5,000 purported private equity schemes currently operating
illegally across China.
The Beijing Private Equity Association, an industry group,
was so concerned that it warned in October that illegal
fundraisers masquerading as private equity firms had "seriously
endangered social and financial stability" as it launched a
campaign to educate investors about PE.
"Private equity was red hot a few years ago, but many people
don't really understand what PE is, so cheaters took advantage,"
said spokeswoman Chen Kemang.
The number of private equity firms with official business
licences soared from a handful in 2007 to about 4,000 by 2012
after local authorities in Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing
actively began to attract funds in response to calls from the
central government to develop the sector. But lax supervision
that accompanied the boom has resulted in fraudulent firms
operating with official business permits.
"Why did the government issue licences to those cheaters in
the first place?" said retired shop assistant Mou Shanyun, who
lost her life savings of 500,000 yuan investing in a coal mine
project that turned out to be a scam.
She was first approached by a saleswomen from private equity
firm Sheng Hua Group which promised annualised returns of 15
percent in a coal mine investment with guaranteed capital, plus
stock options once the mine got listed. Sceptical at first, her
doubts were eased once she visited the luxurious premises of the
firm's Hangzhou office and saw photographs of its managers with
local government officials, and copies of its official business
licences.
"I wouldn't have invested if I had not trusted the Communist
Party," she said.
A police official in Tianjin said authorities have detained
executives of Sheng Hua Group, as well as other private equity
firms such as Sheng Shi Fu Bang Equity Investment Co, Huolimu
Equity Investment Fund and Tiankai Xinsheng Equity Investment
Fund, on suspicion of fraud. Their offices have been shut down
while they await trial.
Calls to the firms' listed telephone numbers could not be
connected.
($1 = 6.2339 Chinese yuan)
