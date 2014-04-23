BEIJING, April 23 China will allow private
investment in 80 projects spanning the energy, information and
infrastructure sectors as part of reforms to increase
privatisation, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
The 80 projects involving solar energy, hydro power, wind
power, and oil and gas pipelines, previously areas monopolised
by the state, will be open to public tender, Li said.
In future, other sectors such as utilities, airports and oil
and gas exploration will also be open to more private
investment, he told a weekly cabinet meeting.
His comments were posted on a government website and no
further details were provided.
Allowing more private investment in China's centrally
planned economy is part of government's plans to reduce state
intervention and let market forces play a bigger role in the
world's second-biggest economy.
Investment by state-owned companies and provincial and city
governments, which have combined outstanding debt of $3
trillion as of June last year, have been criticised by some
analysts for being inefficient.
But other economists say critics exaggerate the degree of
waste, saying instead that China's economy would not have had
its blazing rise in the past decade if not for the enterprise of
state employees such as local government officials.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)