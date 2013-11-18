Nov 18 China's authorities are investigating
senior executives from retail-to-property company Hit Shouchuang
and toll road operator Anhui Expressway
as the government seeks to crack down on corruption and other
malpractices.
China has launched a series of investigations into
executives in various sectors, ranging from energy to shipping,
as President Xi Jinping focuses on rooting out graft, which is
seen as a threat to the ruling Communist Party's survival.
Chairman Gong Dongsheng of Hit Shouchuang Technology Co Ltd
had been detained by police in the southwestern province of
Yunnan for suspected falsification of the company's registered
capital, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
"Mr Gong Dongsheng's involvement in the case has nothing to
do with the company. The company is operating as usual," Hit
Shouchuang said on Monday.
In a separate statement, Anhui Expressway Co. Ltd. said
Executive Director Li Jiezhi was under investigation by
authorities. It did not elaborate.
The latest investigations come days after state-owned
Chengdu Hi-Tech Development Co Ltd said its chairman
had been put under investigation for unspecified crimes.
(Reporting by Meg Shen in HONG KONG and Lee Chyen Yee in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)