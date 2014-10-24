HONG KONG Oct 24 Chinese developers are turning
to offbeat marketing gimmicks and give-aways as they battle to
shift massive inventories of unsold homes and survive the
country's biggest economic slowdown since the global financial
crisis.
Discounts can still run into the hundreds of thousands of
dollars but instead of smashing competitors on price, the
emerging trend for Chinese property marketing is simply to
create a buzz around new projects, analysts said.
"Consumers are too used to price cuts and promotions like
'buy one get one free', so they want new gimmicks," real estate
consultancy Knight Frank senior director Thomas Lam said.
The strategy leaves developers' already squeezed margins
largely intact, while making buyers feel like winners.
"Although there are many innovative promotions in the
market, they translate to an average discount of 10 percent;
it's not that big," industry consultant China Real Estate
Information Corp analyst Fang Ling said.
China's largest residential developer China Vanke
is using social media in a series of quirky
campaigns which chief executive Yu Liang describes as
"innovation based on grassroots".
In a campaign similar to Tourism Australia's "Best Jobs in
the World" promotion, Vanke plans to offer free accommodation
for a year in some of its new apartments, as long as its guests
share their experiences on sites like Weibo, China's
largest microblog by users. It has already offered its
"free-stay experience" for one-day and 7-day stays.
Vanke also renewed an association with Alibaba's
online marketplace Taobao last week in the southwest city of
Chengdu to lure shoppers with special offers and discounts.
From August 25 to the end of September, Vanke gave online
shoppers a discount of at least 50,000 yuan ($8,170) when they
bought a home featured in one of its 23 projects across 12
cities. Discounts went as high as 2 million yuan for those who
had spent the same amount on Taobao in the previous year.
The firm sold 1.3 billion yuan worth of apartments from the
promotion, Yu told a press conference last month, with an
average discount of 42,000 yuan or about 2 percent.
"Vanke is making use of the mentality, tools and methods of
the Internet to do our business better," Yu said.
Mid-sized developer China Merchants Property Development Co
this month launched a three-month campaign to allow
customers who shop with the company's affiliated credit card to
earn discounts of up to 300,000 yuan on property purchases.
Last month, Poly Real Estate launched a
promotion that gave discounts of 10,000 yuan for every
kilogramme of weight a home buyer lost. It is unclear how many
buyers have taken up the offer, and Poly Real Estate
representatives were unavailable for comment.
Official figures released Tuesday showed growth in China
real estate investment slowed in the first nine months of 2014,
while property sales and new construction tumbled, helping to
drag broader economic growth to a near six-year low.
China slashed mortgage rates and downpayment levels for some
home buyers last month for the first time since the 2008/09
global crisis, although analysts say it could take some time
before such stimulus measures are felt in higher prices.
In the meantime, price declines have spread to a record
number of cities and banks remain reluctant to extend new loans
to the sector.
(1 US dollar = 6.1196 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)