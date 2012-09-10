BEIJING, Sept 10 China has this year invested
820 billion yuan ($129 billion) in 6.5 million public home
building starts as of the end of August, the Ministry of Housing
and Urban-Rural Development said, putting it on track to achieve
an ambitous construction target.
Construction of affordable housing is a crucial part of
China's spending this year, and its importance is heightened as
China's cooling trade sector forces the country to fall back on
state investment to drive growth.
China aims to start building 7 million such homes and
complete construction of 5 million in 2012, compared with actual
starts of 10.4 million units and completion of 4.3 million in
2011.
The ministry added that China finished buiding 4.2 million
units as of the end of August.
Faster construction of public homes drove annual growth in
China's real estate investment up by 17 percent in August, from
July's 9.6 percent rise.
China's real estate sector directly affects more than 40
other industries, from steel to furniture, and its investment
accounted for 14 percent of gross domestic product in the first
half this year.
Still, faster real estate investment has failed to counter
weakening growth in the world's No. 2 economy. Dismal economic
data from trade to factory output in the past two days has
raised expectations for further stimulus and monetary easing.
($1 = 6.34 yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick
Macfie)