BEIJING, July 19 China's local governments
misused nearly 3 billion yuan ($471 million) of funds in 2011
earmarked for affordable housing projects, spending it instead
on commercial housing and infrastructure, the National Audit
Office said.
The audit found 21,000 ineligible families living in
affordable housing in 42 cities and counties last year, while
14,600 designated affordable housing units were empty for over
half a year in 32 cities and counties.
"There were 22 agencies using 2.955 billion yuan of project
funds in non-affordable housing projects," a report on the
National Audit Office website, www.audit.gov.cn, said.
The report said about 2.65 billion yuan had been returned
from 11 agencies and 3,856 of the ineligible households in seven
cities and counties had been disqualified from affordable
housing. It did not specify what disqualification entailed.
The report added that 209 units of idle affordable housing
in two cities and counties had been sold or rented since.
The report reviewed affordable housing projects in 66 cities
and counties from November 2011 to March 2012.
Funding shortages and management flaws have dogged Beijing's
ambitious $800 billion plan to build 36 million
government-subsidised homes for low-income families between 2011
and 2015.
Many investors see China's public housing programme as key
to its economic health. They hope widespread building of
affordable homes can take up the slack of falling private sector
development in a slowing economy.
But investors also have doubts about the financing capacity
and political will of local governments to invest in public
housing at a time when a cooling economy and property market are
denting revenues. Local government finances rely heavily on
revenues from land sales transaction taxes.
China aims to start building 7 million public homes in 2012
and to finish 5 million in the year. That compares with actual
new starts of 10.4 million units and completion of 4.3 million
in 2011.
Beijing said in its 2012 budget the central government
planned to spend 212 billion yuan on affordable homes, about 10
percent of the bill for this year's public housing schemes. The
balance would be funded by local governments, banks, developers
and other private firms.
($1 = 6.3702 Chinese yuan)
