BEIJING Nov 25 China has reinforced a ban on
selling property built by villages or farmers on rural land,
state media reported on Monday, dashing hopes for a quick policy
change after a top-level party meeting.
The Ministry of Land and Resources and the Ministry of
Housing and Urban-Rural Development have jointly issued an
urgent circular ordering a halt to sales of
"small-property-rights housing", which is built on rural land
without going through state planning, the Economic Information
Daily said.
Expectations that the government may relax controls on sales
of such property rose after the party meeting this month pledged
to allow rural construction land to be traded in a unified
urban-rural market, enjoying the same rights and prices as
state-owned land.
Chinese urban citizens have been prohibited from buying rural
houses with limited property rights, with the government warning
that such purchases do not enjoy legal protection. But sky-high
property prices in cities have driven many urban dwellers to buy
such low-cost homes.
"A buying frenzy has occurred in some places amid hopes that
such 'small-property-rights housing' could be legalised," the
newspaper said.
China's home prices have continued to set new records even
after a four-year long official campaign to cool the market. The
government is concerned that runaway prices could foment social
unrest.
The paper quoted Xu Deming, a vice land minister, as saying
that the party plenum's decision to allow some rural land to
enter a unified urban-rural land market was "on the premise of
conforming to the planning and is under usage supervision."
In China, land in urban areas is owned by the state and can
be freely traded. Land in rural areas is owned by collectives
-villages and townships - and contracted out to farmers.
Rural land can only be used for property or industrial
development after being requisitioned by the state.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)