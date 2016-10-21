By Samuel Shen and Clare Jim
| SHANGHAI/HONG KONG
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Oct 21 In an apparent bid to
help cool the overheating property market, China has made it
harder for real estate developers to sell bonds, brokers and
developers said.
The aim, according to analysts, is to cut down a source of
liquidity that has helped drive property prices to dizzying
heights.
The approval process for would-be issuers "is getting really
slow", said one bond underwriter. He said it could take more
than half a year for a developer who is not rejected to issue
bonds, compared with one to two months previously.
"The lengthy process is literally discouraging property
developers from issuing bonds. Many have given up," he said.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai
stock exchanges did not respond to requests for comment. Calls
to the Shenzhen stock exchange went unanswered.
The government has struggled to spur the economy without
creating property bubbles. Soaring real estate prices have
prompted more than 20 cities to adopt cooling measures in recent
weeks, including higher mortgage downpayments and bans on
second-home purchases, to prevent speculative buying.
Property sector lending has been brisk. Outstanding
property-related loans totaled 23.9 trillion yuan ($3.54
trillion) at end-June, up 24 percent from a year earlier,
central bank data showed. Overall bank lending grew only 13
percent.
Spurring the real estate-related bond issuance has been low
borrowing costs and rules published in January 2015 that let
unlisted developers issue bonds. Previously, only
publicly-traded developers could.
That created a liquidity pool that has driven land
acquisition by property developers, and in turn, helped propel
home prices to record levels, analysts say.
According to Northeast Securities, outstanding bonds issued
by Chinese property firms reached 1.6 trillion yuan at the end
of April, more than triple the year-earlier level as fundraising
by property firms started to rise sharply in 2015.
A RAISED BAR
Hua Chuang Securities estimates that between July 2015 and
last month, property firms issued an average of 110 billion yuan
of bonds a month, and the number of monthly issuances averaged
175.
But so far this month, property firms have only raised 40.8
billion yuan via 33 issuances, Guizhou-based Hua Chuang said in
a report.
Tighter scrutiny of bond applications started two to three
months ago, another bond underwriter in China said.
"The bar has been raised. Now, they are looking at a
developer's ranking in the industry, intended use of the
proceeds, outstanding bank loans, ratings, etc," he said.
Lin Shuo, Asia analyst at BMI Research, said small and
medium-sized real estate developers would be the most vulnerable
financially from any slowing of approvals for bond issues.
Large, creditworthy developers are still able to raise
funds at relatively low cost, he said.
"Although tightening bond issuances will likely curb land
speculation, regulators will be very cautious in doing so as
they do not want the property bubble to burst," Lin said.
($1 = 6.7570 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Winni Zhou and Nate Taplin in
SHANGHAI; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)