SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Oct 21 In an apparent bid to help cool the overheating property market, China has made it harder for real estate developers to sell bonds, brokers and developers said.

The aim, according to analysts, is to cut down a source of liquidity that has helped drive property prices to dizzying heights.

The approval process for would-be issuers "is getting really slow", said one bond underwriter. He said it could take more than half a year for a developer who is not rejected to issue bonds, compared with one to two months previously.

"The lengthy process is literally discouraging property developers from issuing bonds. Many have given up," he said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai stock exchanges did not respond to requests for comment. Calls to the Shenzhen stock exchange went unanswered.

The government has struggled to spur the economy without creating property bubbles. Soaring real estate prices have prompted more than 20 cities to adopt cooling measures in recent weeks, including higher mortgage downpayments and bans on second-home purchases, to prevent speculative buying.

Property sector lending has been brisk. Outstanding property-related loans totaled 23.9 trillion yuan ($3.54 trillion) at end-June, up 24 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed. Overall bank lending grew only 13 percent.

Spurring the real estate-related bond issuance has been low borrowing costs and rules published in January 2015 that let unlisted developers issue bonds. Previously, only publicly-traded developers could.

That created a liquidity pool that has driven land acquisition by property developers, and in turn, helped propel home prices to record levels, analysts say.

According to Northeast Securities, outstanding bonds issued by Chinese property firms reached 1.6 trillion yuan at the end of April, more than triple the year-earlier level as fundraising by property firms started to rise sharply in 2015.

A RAISED BAR

Hua Chuang Securities estimates that between July 2015 and last month, property firms issued an average of 110 billion yuan of bonds a month, and the number of monthly issuances averaged 175.

But so far this month, property firms have only raised 40.8 billion yuan via 33 issuances, Guizhou-based Hua Chuang said in a report.

Tighter scrutiny of bond applications started two to three months ago, another bond underwriter in China said.

"The bar has been raised. Now, they are looking at a developer's ranking in the industry, intended use of the proceeds, outstanding bank loans, ratings, etc," he said.

Lin Shuo, Asia analyst at BMI Research, said small and medium-sized real estate developers would be the most vulnerable financially from any slowing of approvals for bond issues.

Large, creditworthy developers are still able to raise funds at relatively low cost, he said.

"Although tightening bond issuances will likely curb land speculation, regulators will be very cautious in doing so as they do not want the property bubble to burst," Lin said.

($1 = 6.7570 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Winni Zhou and Nate Taplin in SHANGHAI; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)