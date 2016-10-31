HONG KONG Oct 31 China's Shenzhen bourse
tightened rules for listed real estate firms seeking to issue
bonds, joining its Shanghai counterpart, in efforts to curb
excessive capital flowing into the property market, the China
Securities Journal reported on Monday.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will regulate property
developers and their bond issuance application depending on
their scale, leverage and risk levels, and the bond proceeds
will not be allowed for use in land purchase, the newspaper
said, citing a letter from the bourse.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange, directly administered by the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), had implemented
similar tightening earlier this month.
A wave of cities have imposed measures, including higher
mortgage down payments and tighter real estate-related loans, to
cool hot property markets that have raised official alarm in
Beijing and fresh concerns about China's ballooning debt.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)