HONG KONG Oct 31 China's Shenzhen bourse tightened rules for listed real estate firms seeking to issue bonds, joining its Shanghai counterpart, in efforts to curb excessive capital flowing into the property market, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will regulate property developers and their bond issuance application depending on their scale, leverage and risk levels, and the bond proceeds will not be allowed for use in land purchase, the newspaper said, citing a letter from the bourse.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange, directly administered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), had implemented similar tightening earlier this month.

A wave of cities have imposed measures, including higher mortgage down payments and tighter real estate-related loans, to cool hot property markets that have raised official alarm in Beijing and fresh concerns about China's ballooning debt. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)