HONG KONG Feb 26 Standard & Poor's said on
Thursday that it expects more Chinese property developers to
have their credit ratings downgraded this year, and sees a
growing chance they will default on their debt as the sector
faces weaker sales and limited financing options.
A slowdown in China's real estate market and a late bond
coupon payment by developer Kaisa Group has already
rattled Asian corporate debt markets this year, but S&P is
warning there is probably more pain to come for real estate
firms.
"We expect the default probability to go up overall. It is a
diverging spectrum so there are players becoming stronger, but
on an overall basis, there are more weaker players out there,"
S&P's corporate ratings director Christopher Yip said on a
telephone conference.
S&P expects China property sales to fall by up to 5 percent
in 2015, compared to a 7.8 percent fall in 2014 and 27 percent
rise in 2013, with prices stabilizing in the second half of this
year.
Yip added that if Kaisa proposes a big debt haircut on its
offshore bonds as part of its restructuring deal, it will dampen
investor appetite in the high-yield debt market for Chinese
developers.
"If it's going to be a severe haircut, it's going to serve
us as a warning that if things turn bad, they have to have the
expectation that there's a serious loss involved," Yip said.
"In general it'll affect the appetite for high-yield debt.
(Investors) will have second thoughts and a deeper analysis on
what they want to invest in."
Shenzhen-based Kaisa said last week that it aimed to reach a
restructuring deal with its offshore creditors by the end of
next month and complete the process in April.
Analysts said a distressed option may include offering a
haircut to the bondholders.
But Yip still expects offshore bond issuance by Chinese
developers to double next year compared with 2015, and peak in
2018 and 2019 with $12 billion issued in each of those two
years.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)