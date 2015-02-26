HONG KONG Feb 26 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday that it expects more Chinese property developers to have their credit ratings downgraded this year, and sees a growing chance they will default on their debt as the sector faces weaker sales and limited financing options.

A slowdown in China's real estate market and a late bond coupon payment by developer Kaisa Group has already rattled Asian corporate debt markets this year, but S&P is warning there is probably more pain to come for real estate firms.

"We expect the default probability to go up overall. It is a diverging spectrum so there are players becoming stronger, but on an overall basis, there are more weaker players out there," S&P's corporate ratings director Christopher Yip said on a telephone conference.

S&P expects China property sales to fall by up to 5 percent in 2015, compared to a 7.8 percent fall in 2014 and 27 percent rise in 2013, with prices stabilizing in the second half of this year.

Yip added that if Kaisa proposes a big debt haircut on its offshore bonds as part of its restructuring deal, it will dampen investor appetite in the high-yield debt market for Chinese developers.

"If it's going to be a severe haircut, it's going to serve us as a warning that if things turn bad, they have to have the expectation that there's a serious loss involved," Yip said.

"In general it'll affect the appetite for high-yield debt. (Investors) will have second thoughts and a deeper analysis on what they want to invest in."

Shenzhen-based Kaisa said last week that it aimed to reach a restructuring deal with its offshore creditors by the end of next month and complete the process in April.

Analysts said a distressed option may include offering a haircut to the bondholders.

But Yip still expects offshore bond issuance by Chinese developers to double next year compared with 2015, and peak in 2018 and 2019 with $12 billion issued in each of those two years.