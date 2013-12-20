BEIJING Dec 20 China's southern city of Guangzhou has issued data showing falling home prices last month which is at odds with official national figures that put rises in the city at among the highest in the country, prompting criticism in state media.

Surging home prices are one the thorniest issues facing Chinese policymakers, who must balance the need to prevent a damaging bubble against the contribution to overall growth the property sector makes.

At the same time the authorities must heed the potential for social unrest as ordinary people find themselves increasingly priced out of the housing market.

The Guangzhou Land Resources and Housing Bureau's latest data, seen on its website on Friday, shows new home prices excluding affordable housing in the city fell 10.6 percent in November from a month earlier, and dropped 7.1 percent from a year ago.

The data was posted on the site on Wednesday, the same day as the National Bureau of Statistics' monthly national survey showed a 0.8 percent month-on-month increase and a surge of 20.9 percent annually in the city's home prices, one of the largest rises in China.

The official Xinhua news agency, which first reported the data differences late on Thursday, said the city authorities "were trying to make the statistics data drop significantly".

It quoted the bureau as saying that both sets of figures are true as different statistical methods caused the inconsistency.

An official of the housing bureau's publicity department declined to comment on the issue to Reuters on Friday, saying only that he "needed to understand the situation".

ADDED SUBURBS

Xinhua said that since October this year, the Guangzhou housing bureau has added two suburbs where home prices are less than 10,000 yuan ($1,600) per square metre to its calculation.

In Guangzhou's downtown area, average home prices are around 40,000 to 50,000 yuan per square metre, it added.

The bureau's data in October also differed from the national figures, showing new home prices dropped 3.9 percent on month and rose 6.9 percent on year, compared with the NBS's 0.9 month-on-month increase and a 20.7 percent surge on year.

In September, excluding the two suburbs added later, local data showed new home prices fell 3.1 percent on month and rose 12 percent on year, whereas the national data showed prices rose 1.4 percent on month and jumped 20.2 percent on year.

The accuracy of economic statistics in general in China has come under the spotlight recently after an unexpected surge in the country's exports in November raised concerns of a return to the practice of disguising currency speculation as trade.

The practice had bedevilled the data earlier in the year, making the export picture look better than it was, and triggered a crackdown by authorities.

The state statistics body in September vowed zero tolerance for fake data, and earlier this week admonished a local government in the southwestern province of Sichuan for falsifying economic data.

That followed a similar case in a town in southern Guangdong province, of which Guangzhou is the provincial capital, earlier this year, while last month the bureau said a county in southwestern Yunnan province had misreported industrial output.

($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)