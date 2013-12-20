BEIJING Dec 20 China's southern city of
Guangzhou has issued data showing falling home prices last month
which is at odds with official national figures that put rises
in the city at among the highest in the country, prompting
criticism in state media.
Surging home prices are one the thorniest issues facing
Chinese policymakers, who must balance the need to prevent a
damaging bubble against the contribution to overall growth the
property sector makes.
At the same time the authorities must heed the potential for
social unrest as ordinary people find themselves increasingly
priced out of the housing market.
The Guangzhou Land Resources and Housing Bureau's latest
data, seen on its website on Friday, shows new home prices
excluding affordable housing in the city fell 10.6 percent in
November from a month earlier, and dropped 7.1 percent from a
year ago.
The data was posted on the site on Wednesday, the same day
as the National Bureau of Statistics' monthly national survey
showed a 0.8 percent month-on-month increase and a surge of 20.9
percent annually in the city's home prices, one of the largest
rises in China.
The official Xinhua news agency, which first reported the
data differences late on Thursday, said the city authorities
"were trying to make the statistics data drop significantly".
It quoted the bureau as saying that both sets of figures are
true as different statistical methods caused the inconsistency.
An official of the housing bureau's publicity department
declined to comment on the issue to Reuters on Friday, saying
only that he "needed to understand the situation".
ADDED SUBURBS
Xinhua said that since October this year, the Guangzhou
housing bureau has added two suburbs where home prices are less
than 10,000 yuan ($1,600) per square metre to its calculation.
In Guangzhou's downtown area, average home prices are around
40,000 to 50,000 yuan per square metre, it added.
The bureau's data in October also differed from the national
figures, showing new home prices dropped 3.9 percent on month
and rose 6.9 percent on year, compared with the NBS's 0.9
month-on-month increase and a 20.7 percent surge on year.
In September, excluding the two suburbs added later, local
data showed new home prices fell 3.1 percent on month and rose
12 percent on year, whereas the national data showed prices rose
1.4 percent on month and jumped 20.2 percent on year.
The accuracy of economic statistics in general in China has
come under the spotlight recently after an unexpected surge in
the country's exports in November raised concerns of a return to
the practice of disguising currency speculation as trade.
The practice had bedevilled the data earlier in the year,
making the export picture look better than it was, and triggered
a crackdown by authorities.
The state statistics body in September vowed zero tolerance
for fake data, and earlier this week admonished a local
government in the southwestern province of Sichuan for
falsifying economic data.
That followed a similar case in a town in southern Guangdong
province, of which Guangzhou is the provincial capital, earlier
this year, while last month the bureau said a county in
southwestern Yunnan province had misreported industrial output.
