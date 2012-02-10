SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (IFR) - The China property segment of the offshore primary market returned with a vengeance last Thursday February 9 with the pricing of deals for Shui On Land and China Overseas Land. This reopening would have been unthinkable as recently as just prior to the Lunar New Year holiday, when China property names were all trading at hefty discounts to their reoffers.

But bankers on the new deals who had held the mandates since last autumn were emboldened by the market's recent overwhelming embrace of Hong Kong property names, some of which have exposure to the PRC property market.

As a measure of how far the China property complex has come since prices collapsed last October on fears that many China property companies were in hock to the country's trust companies and faced massive refinancing burdens, sector bellwether Country Garden due 2018s printed a low of 73 last October 3 and were last Friday at 95.5 bid.

Shui On Development Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shui On Land Limited, raised US$400m on a three-year which priced at a generous 9.75% and picked up a USD650m book. That's a far cry from the US$7bn book garnered by Kerry last Monday, but a major achievement for an unrated name in the China property sector. Private banks were lured by the chunky coupon, as well as by the 75bp rebate they received for participating in the deal.

Unsurprisingly given this incentive, PBs accounted for 70% of the final book allocation on the deal. Some 81% of the trade went to Asia with Europe taking the rest. Funds took 18%, banks 8% and others, including corporate investors, 4%.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS handled the Reg S transaction for the China-centered luxury housing and commercial property developer. The banks focused on the company's outstanding synthetic renminbi curve, using swapped dollar levels for the deal execution. So Shui On's 6.875% due 2013s were trading at 7.89% in renminbi, equivalent to 7.45% in dollar, while its 7.625% of 2015 were at 8.32% at the time of pricing.

These bonds are illiquid and trade technically tight, so the leads threw the Agile 2017s and Cogard 2018s into the bag, and subtracted the 50bp drop from 5s to 3s on the Treasury curve to establish rough fair value at the 10.5% area. Hence, while the pickup to the Shui On synthetic curve is generous, the 9.75% print is actually aggressive versus the liquid BB rated China property comparable curve.

While it might seem premature to claim that Shui On's print will mark the watershed for the full-scale return of China property issuance, it is undoubtedly a step in that direction and highlights the fact that private banks are out in force in their search for value.

The colossal bookbuilds seen on recent high-grade deals indicate the power of the real money and private bank bid, and it seems likely that Shui On's deal will tease out more deals via emboldened syndicate teams.

By contrast with the unrated Shui On, China Overseas Land & Investment, China's largest property company by its Hong Kong market capitalisation which is rated Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), attracted USD6.5bn in orders for its USD500m 5-year Reg S bond last Thursday, allowing for an aggressive 27.5bp price iteration versus the initial Treasuries plus 440bp guidance, to plus 410bp.

Some 320 accounts participated although PBs were less optically enthused by the deal's 4.875% coupon and booked 21% of the trade. Real money bought 51%, banks 13%, central banks and insurers 13% and others the remaining 2%. Asia took 74% of the allotments with Europe taking the rest. (Jonathan Rogers is a senior IFR analyst)