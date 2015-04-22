By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, April 23 As China's housing market
faces a sharp drop in sales, investors and credit rating
agencies face an uphill task trying to calculate how much debt
the country's property developers actually hold.
Rising land prices in China have led to developers
increasingly teaming up on construction projects in the past two
years through joint ventures, with as many as six joining up to
work on one development.
Under international accounting rules, unless a company holds
a controlling interest in a joint venture, it can keep details
of a joint venture and the debt it takes on off its balance
sheet - recording instead just the amount of equity it has
invested in the project.
The practice is raising eyebrows now among investors trying
to assess a company's credit risk, as they worry they may have
underestimated the scale of developers' off-balance sheet debt
just as China's economic growth is slowing.
"Transparency is like an umbrella, nobody cares about it
until it rains," said Victor Yeung, chief investment officer of
Hong Kong based Admiral Investment.
"The market is realizing more the disclosure is
inadequate.... and this raises the risk premium of the whole
sector," he added.
In February, struggling developer Kaisa Group
stunned investors when it reported its debt had more than
doubled to $10.4 billion in just six months. The reasons for the
rise are still unclear, though several analysts have suggested
borrowings of its joint venture projects could explain part of
the jump.
Kaisa, which defaulted on a bond coupon payment on Monday,
declined to comment on its joint venture holdings.
OPAQUE STRUCTURES
Developers contacted by Reuters would not provide details
about the amount of debt their joint ventures have, despite them
making up a large part of their development portfolios.
Tianjin-based Sunac China Holdings Ltd's joint
ventures, including ones it has a controlling interest in,
contributed half of the company's $13 billion sales last year,
according to executive president Mengde Wang. It had at least 17
joint ventures with fellow developer Greentown China
alone.
Sunac declined to comment on the debt of its joint ventures.
"It's hard to say how much additional risk would be from the
joint ventures, but if the developers don't provide
substantial details, our visibility will be low," said Standard
& Poor's property analyst Christopher Yip.
The shake-up of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka Shing's business
empire provides one example of the scale of off-balance sheet
joint venture debt.
A new company created to hold Li's group's property
interests - Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd - says in a stock
exchange filing that its adjusted borrowings at the end of 2014
would have been HK$16.8 billion ($2.17 billion).
That's 11 times higher than the combined debt of HK$1.4
billion reported by the property groups of Cheung Kong
and Hutchison Whampoa, even though Cheung Kong
Property Holdings' business was split between those two
companies at the time.
The filing says the difference is due to many joint ventures
in China co-held by Cheung Kong and Hutchison that had to be
consolidated on the new company's books, as once combined they
give the new company a controlling interest.
Cheung Kong and Hutchison did not respond to requests for
comment.
Growth in China's real estate investment in the first
quarter of 2015 was the slowest since 2009, as developers
focused on clearing excess inventory.
Now the government is trying to stimulate the housing market
with looser credit and tax policies, though market experts said
this won't significantly reduce the risks at over-leveraged
developers. That's causing many investors to look elsewhere.
"I have seen many investors moving away from China-focused
real estate to Pan Asia in the past year," said Admiral
Investment's Yeung.
($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
Reporting by Clare Jim