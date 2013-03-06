By Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, March 6
SHANGHAI, March 6 At Shanghai's Zhabei District
marriage registration centre, officials divorced a record 53
couples in a single day this week - that's about one every five
minutes - as couples rushed to untie the knot to avoid tougher
tax laws on home sales.
There were similar scenes in Wuhan, Nanjing and Ningbo as
married couples opted for 'quickie', uncontested divorces -
costing just a few yuan - that would allow them to split
ownership of their properties and sell without having to pay
capital gains tax of as much as 20 percent.
Beijing last week signalled it wanted local governments to
be tougher in implementing rules to curb property speculation -
the tax on gains from selling second homes has been in place for
almost two decades but never strictly enforced. Chinese tend to
park much of their wealth in real estate as they have few other
alternative investment options, and home prices in the biggest
cities have risen for 9 straight months.
Reckoning that primary residences owned for more than five
years will remain tax exempt, some couples hope that divorcing
and dividing up real estate assets will allow them to sell
properties as individuals, and not pay tax. Once the sale is
complete, they can remarry.
"It's a practical attitude," said Li Li, managing director
of International Strategic Group, a real estate consultancy in
Shanghai. "It's strange, but policy forces people to do it."
While homeowners and prospective buyers await details on how
the tightened property rules will be implemented, the official
Shanghai Daily quoted one unnamed official at the Yangpu
District registration office as saying the rise in divorces was
driven by unapologetic tax evaders, including a pregnant woman.
"I told all of them to come here again for remarriage
registration as soon as their transaction is finished," the
official told the newspaper.
Requests for city-wide data from the Shanghai civil affairs
bureau were not immediately answered. The Shanghai Daily quoted
Lin Kewu, deputy director of the bureau's marriage
administration, saying the government did not want to release
statistics for fear of encouraging the tactic.
The phenomenon is not new. In 2010 and 2011, state media
reported that couples resorted to forging divorce certificates
so they could skirt restrictions and buy more property.
"I know people who have divorced to evade taxes," said one
man who asked not to be named as he waited outside a real estate
trade centre in Pudong on Wednesday. "But I think marriage is
more important than property."
(Additional reporting by Anita Li and Reuters Shanghai bureau;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)