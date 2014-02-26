SHANGHAI Feb 26 Chinese policymakers must
ensure the property market, which has started to show signs of
cooling, does not become a source of social and financial
instability, the official China Daily said in an editorial
published on Wednesday.
Investor jitters over the housing market heightened after
data showed on Monday house price growth slowed for the first
time in 14 months in January, with prices in five cities having
a decline on a month-on-month basis.
The news triggered a selloff in shares of property
developers and pulled down the overall market on Tuesday to its
lowest level in two weeks.
China Daily, noting local media reports about angry
homeowners in the southeastern city of Hangzhou protesting
offers of deep discounts by some developers, said policymakers
also need to be prepared to deal with any social impact that may
result from a weaker housing market.
"Chinese policymakers must take measures to prevent house
prices from becoming a source of financial instability, and they
should prepare as early as possible to deal with the social
impact that falling house prices may exert," it said in an
English-language editorial.
The editorial added the government has not done enough as a
market regulator to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure
information disclosure, although it was unreasonable for
homeowners to seek compensation from developers when prices
decline.
House prices in China have surged in the past year but the
market began to show signs of losing momentum at the end of 2013
as local governments, under central government directive, took
tightening measures to reduce the risk an asset bubble could
form.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)