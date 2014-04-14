By Yimou Lee
| HONG KONG, April 15
HONG KONG, April 15 A little-known Chinese
developer has splurged $3.3 billion on land in the past nine
months, outbidding some of the country's largest real estate
companies even as property sales slow and home builders scrabble
for cash.
Excellence Real Estate Group Ltd, a private developer based
in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, has spent 15.7 billion
yuan ($2.5 billion), around three-quarters of the total, on
three commercial plots in or near the Qianhai economic zone, a
proposed $45 billion financial district about an hour by car
from Hong Kong.
Its investments in Shenzhen, where prices surged about 20
percent in February from a year earlier, have thrown a spotlight
on the company at a time when credit in the world's
second-largest economy is tightening as the economy slows.
"It's a huge gamble," said Song Yanqing, president at
Beijing-based property services company Rand Consultation,
warning that Excellence could face funding risks if prices fall.
"It is betting on the assumption that there won't be any
fluctuations in the Chinese property market."
Excellence was founded in 1996 by Li Hua and his older
brother Li Xiaoping, a member of Guangdong province's political
advisory body.
The brothers are well-connected. President Xi Jinping's
brother-in-law, Deng Jiagui, shared director posts with the pair
on a company called Excellence Effort Property Development Ltd,
according to Hong Kong corporate records.
The three were listed as directors until 2012, when the
company was dissolved, documents show. There is no evidence
those business ties would have benefited Excellence Real Estate
Group in land auctions.
BIG SPENDER
The outlook for Chinese property market has been hit in the
past months due to tighter credit on the mainland and a slowing
economy. A slowdown in home prices and reports that developers
have cut prices to boost sales have also rattled investors.
Excellence insists its investment strategy makes perfect
sense.
"It's not a huge gamble ... It's a decision we made after
judgment. We just focus on core areas. As Li Ka-shing used to
say, 'location, location, location'," said Li Dapeng, brand
manager at Excellence, referring to Asia's richest man.
Last July, Excellence made headlines when it outbid some of
the mainland's largest developers, such as China Vanke Co Ltd
and China Resources Land, to win the first
two land auctions in Qianhai for a record-breaking total of 12.4
billion yuan.
In March, the company, which ranked 46th among all Chinese
developers by sales revenue in 2013, scooped up another piece of
land - this time a commercial site less than 500 metres from the
economic zone - bidding 3.3 billion yuan ($531 million) for the
plot.
"We have been keeping an eye on this piece of land for a
long time," Excellence's Li Xiaoping said, after the firm beat
304 bids from rivals such as Greenland Holding Group Company Ltd
and Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd at the
2-1/2 hour auction.
"This parcel of land will shine brilliantly along with the
other two we already acquired in Qianhai," Li said, according to
a press release from the company.
The company's spending since July is equal to 134 percent
of its 2013 annual sales revenue, according to Reuters'
calculations based on figures provided by the company.
Chinese developers spend on average about 35 percent of
their annual sales revenues on land each year, according to a
study from Rand Consultation.
China Vanke, the country's largest developer,
spent about 94 billion yuan on land in 2013, topping all listed
real estate companies, while Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd
ranked 10th with a 22.3 billion yuan land bill,
according to real estate information provider CRIC.
STILL LOOKING
Excellence's buying frenzy has attracted the attention of
local media and industry watchers.
"How does the company get the funding? That's the question,"
said Song at Rand Consultation.
Excellence brand manager Li told Reuters the company gets
funding mainly through domestic banks, with some from trust
companies, the biggest non-bank players in China's vast "shadow
banking" sector.
Qianhai plans to auction up to 15 parcels of land this year
and Excellence's interest shows no signs of abating.
"We will keep on participating in the upcoming land auctions
as long as there is any ideal plot for us," said Li Dapeng, who
is not related the firm's founders, adding that the company
would consider any ideal plots in or near the Qianhai zone.
But not everyone is convinced by the case for Shenzhen's
nascent financial hub.
The initial euphoria over Qianhai has faded since it was
announced in 2012 due to a lack of specifics on incentives for
companies, with many investors also cautious about competition
from Shanghai's new economic zone.
"Can Shenzhen build another financial centre this close to
Hong Kong? I'm doubtful," said a property fund manager at a
state-backed asset management company. She declined to be named
as she was not authorized to speak to the media.
"Excellence is apparently putting all their eggs in one
basket when the property market is going down and liquidity is
getting tight."
($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree and Alex Richardson)