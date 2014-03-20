(Adds analysts' views)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 20 China has lifted a
ban on equity financing for listed property developers for the
first time in four years, a step that could herald less
government intervention in the sector and ease funding concerns
as credit grows tight and the economy slows.
Two Chinese property developers said on Thursday they have
received regulatory approvals to make private placements of
shares, paving the way for more real estate firms to raise funds
through the stock market for the first time since 2010.
Small-sized Chinese developers Tianjin Tianbao
Infrastructure Co. and Join.In Holding
Co., got the go-ahead to sell yuan-denominated A
shares in private placements, according to separate statements
to Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
The approvals come amid growing fears of defaults in the
property sector after the collapse of Zhejiang Xingrun Real
Estate, and will pave the way for more developers to raise
capital to alleviate crash crunches.
Some analysts welcomed the move as an indication that the
government is finally ready to scale back some of its
intervention in the property market.
"This is positive," said Zhu Yiming, a property analyst at
CRIC, a unit of real estate services firm E-House China
in Shanghai.
"It shows the government is relying more on increasing home
supply to control the market."
From outright bans on multiple home purchases to ordering
banks to raise mortgage rates and banning some Chinese from
buying houses outside their places of birth, China's government
has won both supporters and critics in its four-year battle to
cool surging home prices.
Supporters say Beijing is doing what is needed to cool an
otherwise uncontrollable market, while critics oppose the heavy
government interference.
The money raised by Tianjin Tianbao would be invested in
residential homes in Tianjin while Join.In would invest in a
commercial and residential project in Xuzhou in the eastern
Anhui province, the companies said last year.
China stopped developers from raising money by selling
shares in April 2010 on concerns that surging home prices were
inflating an asset bubble.
The Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday that more
than 30 listed property firms have submitted proposals to raise
a total of 90 billion yuan ($14.52 billion) since the
second-half of last year.
Analysts expect the regulator would approve more refinancing
plans of developers this year to quench developers' thirst for
funds at a time when anecdotal evidence suggests banks are
turning more cautious in making new loans.
After several years of rapid growth, China's property market
is starting to show signs of cooling as local governments
tightened controls to stamp out speculative buying, and as banks
made it harder for home buyers to get loans.
A mild cooling in the market could be welcomed by the
government. An abrupt slowdown, however, could add to concerns
about bad debts and further weigh on the world's second-largest
economy, which slowed markedly in the first two months of the
year.
A rising number of experts and developers are no longer
optimistic, with some even contemplating downside risks in
smaller cities - a notion unheard of just three years ago when
prices hit new record highs every other month.
Government officials told Reuters on Tuesday that Zhejiang
Xingrun Real Estate Co, based in the coastal city of Ningbo in
Zhejiang province, is on the brink of bankruptcy.
State media have estimated the company owes 15 domestic
banks 2.4 billion yuan and individual investors another 1.1
billion, with only 3 billion yuan of assets on hand.
News of the expected bankruptcy came amid growing concerns
about debt in China following the country's first domestic bond
default earlier this month.
Official data showed Chinese home inflation slowed for a
second straight month in February, due to government policy
curbs and declining domestic demand. Some markets saw outright
price declines, in particular in the Zhejiang city of Wenzhou.
($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan)
