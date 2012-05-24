(Adds graphic showing Asian real estate financing already
approaching 2011 level)
By Alex Frew McMillan and Langi Chiang
HONG KONG May 24 The funding crisis for
mainland Chinese property developers is intensifying, ratings
agencies say, with real-estate builders facing spiking borrowing
costs and a limited ability to raise cash at a time when sales
and economic growth are slowing.
With Beijing still talking tough on keeping property prices
in check, 2012 is likely to be a crunch year in the industry.
Financially weak property developers "are likely to face a
test of their survival this year," Standard & Poor's said in a
report on Thursday.
Rival Moody's said more than one-third of the listed
developers it tracks now have weak and declining liquidity, a
much worse situation than at the end of last year, thanks to
high levels of short-term debt and cash balances that are lower
than expected.
A more dramatic decline in home prices and weaker property
investment would pose significant risks for the world's
second-largest economy, which is already facing a sharp slowdown
in global demand for its exports. But if Beijing loosens its
policy settings on property too quickly, it could lead to a
revival in speculative activity and stoke inflation.
China's factories faltered in May, a private sector survey
showed on Thursday, suggesting surprise weakness in April
economic data persists and raising fears that the economy is
cooling more rapidly than earlier expected.
SLOWING ECONOMY COMPOUNDING PROBLEMS
The data signal that the sluggish economic conditions of
the first quarter are set to continue throughout the first half
of the year, disappointing some economists' expectations that
growth would pick up in May.
Both rating agencies highlighted Coastal Greenland
, Greentown China Holdings and Hopson
Development as having the most serious funding issues,
which will likely require them to sell off property projects to
meet their short-term debt.
A string of other developers are also seeing their finances
worsen, the agencies said.
Simon Fung, the chief financial officer of Greentown China,
said the ratings agencies have ignored his company's efforts to
shed debt. With interest rates coming down, he does not feel
this year marks a crisis for the industry or his company.
"We totally disagree with that, the toughest time was the
end of last year," Fung said. "We solved our problem and are on
a good track. But they just ignore it. Now I am very relaxed."
Greentown China has raised 6 billion yuan in cash by selling
off six projects, including two to office and retail developer
SoHo China. Those projects had another 6 billion
yuan in debt, meaning there's been a 12 billion yuan ($1.9
billion) improvement in its liabilities.
Still, the company admits sales are poor, at 3 billion yuan
per month, and its gearing ratio is too high at 120 percent,
down from 148 percent last year.
"I openly admit we are negotiating with more buyers to sell
more projects," Fung said. "We are planning to dispose of more
assets to lower our gearing. But we don't have a survival
problem."
The total debt maturing this year for the 29 rated
developers tracked by Moody's is up 23 percent from the end of
last year, to 159 billion yuan ($25.1 billion). Of those
companies, 11 face serious funding constraints, up from only
four at the end of 2011, the last time it did a stress test.
While financially strapped listed developers are selling off
projects, state-owned enterprises such as China Overseas land &
Investment and China Resources Land can tap
bank loans, a cheap source of funding, and have the highest
levels of cash to cover their short-term debt. They comfortably
refinanced their maturing offshore debt this year, S&P said.
They could be the long-term beneficiaries of the property
market's distress. COLI, China Resources, Agile Property
and Longfor Properties have raised a
combined HK$21 billion ($2.7 billion) in offshore loans in Hong
Kong this year alone.
Developers without state backing have developed a dependence
on expensive trust loans, private pools of money organised by
banks and often backed by rich investors. Interest rates on
trusts spiked above 20 percent at the end of last year, although
they have fallen to around 13 percent in May, easing the most
acute pressure.
Still, exposure to trusts and difficulties getting bank
funding or raising money in the stock market do mean these are
tough times for home builders in China. The situation is
particularly acute with non-listed developers, according to a
senior Hong Kong-based investment banker who raises funds for
Chinese property companies.
"I think it's going to get worse not better," the banker
said. He did not want to be identified because he is working on
the sale of several distressed assets, deals that are not yet
public.
"Most of the problems are because they took out real estate
debt."
Such distressed sales are often completed under the radar,
the banker said.
He is assisting one Chinese executive who runs two Hong
Kong-listed public companies with the sale of private assets, so
the executive can meet his debt obligations. In the murky world
of Chinese accounting, it is not unusual for such private sales
to end up funnelling cash into a public company.
Given the funding troubles at home, Chinese developers are
seeking ever-more imaginative methods of raising cash, and are
looking overseas, too.
The largest Chinese developer by sales, Shenzhen-listed
China Vanke, in mid-May bought a majority stake Hong
Kong company Winsor Properties Holdings for HK$1.1
billion. The buyout of Winsor, which owns only one mall in Hong
Kong, effectively gives Vanke a back-door listing in Hong Kong
that allows it to raise capital offshore.
Credit Suisse property analyst Jinsong Du said in a note
that China Vanke is also looking to develop property in Hong
Kong, while rival Country Garden is looking to offset
the slowdown at home by pushing into Malaysian housing.
The Shanghai property subindex fell 0.5 on Thursday,
while Hong Kong's property and construction index was
up 0.2 percent.
