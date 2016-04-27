HONG KONG, April 27 The government of China's
northernmost province Heilongjiang said it aims to reduce a
housing glut to a "reasonable level" by 2018 through restricting
land sales and offering subsidies to rural folk looking to buy
homes in urban areas.
Heilongjiang, a traditional heavy industry powerhouse that
shares a border with Russia, is one of the many Chinese
provinces hit by huge housing overhangs as economic growth
slows. China's government has set destocking its main goal for
the real estate sector this year.
Cities in Heilongjiang that take more than 24 months to
clear their housing inventories will not be given new land in
the next two years for residential development, the provincial
government said in a statement dated April 21.
To spur demand, Heilongjiang will offer tax breaks of 1 to
1.5 percent to both first- and second-time home buyers, and
remove home purchase restrictions on foreigners.
It also encourages cities with high inventory levels to
offer subsidies to first-time home buyers, especially villagers
and farmers.
Harbin, Heilongjiang's capital, would need 25.88 months to
clear all its inventory, according to Shanghai-based data
provider CRIC.
China has introduced measures to encourage property
purchases outside big cities, including cutting minimum down
payments and taxes for first- and second-time home buyers.
In March, Shenyang, the capital of northeastern Liaoning
province, said it will offer college students cash, cheaper
loans and tax breaks if they buy homes.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)