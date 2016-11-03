BEIJING Nov 3 China's financial hub Shanghai will strengthen checks on sources of property downpayments, the central bank's Shanghai head office said in a notice on Thursday.

The Shanghai head office of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) also asked commercial banks to prevent illegal sources of credit, especially wealth management funds, from entering the land market. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)