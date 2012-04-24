SHANGHAI, April 24 China may introduce
preferential policies for first-home buyers to help support the
property market, the Shanghai Securities News reported on
Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
Beijing is considering policies that will encourage more
first-home buyers to purchase residential property, but will
also create regulations to deter speculation, the paper said.
The paper said Beijing has been working on the policies
since late last year to ensure the year-long clampdown on the
property sector would not cause havoc in the real estate market.
Earlier this month, state media reported that Chinese banks
were offering first-time home buyers discounts of 10 to 15
percent on mortgage interest rates.
China's average new home price slipped in March from a year
earlier, the first decline in two years. A Reuters poll showed
analysts expect prices will likely fall by a further 10-20
percent between now and the end of the year after slipping 5
percent in the first quarter.
