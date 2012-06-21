BEIJING, June 21 China needs to maintain
property market restrictions, a senior government adviser was
quoted as saying in local media, a day after the country's top
advisory body called on the government to relax housing market
curbs to bolster economic growth.
In an apparent stance reversal, Li Deshui, head of the
economic committee at the Chinese People's Political
Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was quoted by the state Xinhua
News Agency as saying that Beijing should continue to limit home
purchases by market speculators.
His remarks, published late on Wednesday, came less than a
day after a Chinese newspaper reported that the CPPCC had urged
Beijing to loosen purchase restrictions on luxury homes in the
country's most developed cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai
and Shenzhen.
The CPPCC's proposal was significant as it was the first
time that a group of influential advisers has called on the
government to ease housing market curbs over concerns it may
further slow economic growth in the world's second-largest
economy.
Xinhua quoted Li as saying the government needed to stick to
policies that ensured property prices did not rebound to
previous record highs.
Li, a former director of China's statistics agency, said the
government should encourage purchases by those with a genuine
need for shelter such as first-home buyers, but must stand firm
in its crackdown on speculators.
The CPPCC, which includes retired and soon-to-be-retired
officials, meets in parallel with China's parliament and has no
decision-making powers, but has in the past floated ideas that
later became law.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chris Lewis)