By Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards
| BEIJING, March 12
BEIJING, March 12 China's home price inflation
may be steeper than official data suggest, with a near
quadrupling of home sales in the capital last week after the
government unveiled tax plans to curb speculation, a sign that
investors have giant gains to lock in.
Pre-owned home sales in Beijing soared 280 percent
year-on-year in the week of March 2-8, according to local
government data, and were up 141 percent on the previous week.
The government announced on March 1 plans to introduce a 20
percent capital gains tax and higher downpayments for
second-time home buyers to dampen expectations of more price
rises.
Analysts say the strong transaction data reinforces an
emerging view that the government believes demand is running
hotter than official measures of headline price rises imply and
decided to rein them in.
"The latest step showed the government's determination to
curb speculative demand," Song Lin, chairman of state
conglomerate China Resources Holdings, parent of Hong
Kong-listed developer China Resources Land, told
Reuters.
China's new home prices rose an average of 0.8 percent in
January from a year earlier, snapping 10 months of decline,
according to official National Bureau of Statistics data, with
prices rising in 53 of the 70 major cities it analyses.
In Reuters' weighted index - derived from the NBS data -
home prices rose 12.2 percent in Beijing in January from a year
earlier - the kind of double-digit rise that has prompted
previous crackdowns.
Official data show strong underlying demand despite a
three-year-long campaign to curb speculation and price rises.
Home sales soared 55 percent in the first two months from a
year ago, outpacing the 37 percent annual rise in the same
period of 2010.
"These data forced the government to take immediate action,"
Jianguang Shen, Hong Kong-based chief China economist of Mizuho
Securities Asia, told Reuters.
WILD HORSE
Confusion reigns over whether the March 1 announcement was a
product of the outgoing government of President Hu Jintao and
Premier Wen Jiabao, or the incoming administration headed by Xi
Jinping and Li Keqiang.
Xi and Li are expected to be confirmed as president and
premier, respectively, on March 17 at the close of the annual
meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament.
Wen is widely regarded as having lost his fight to control
what he called "the runaway wild horse" of home prices, which
rose roughly 10-fold in major cities during his tenure.
If the latest orders were from Xi and Li, it likely removes
remaining hopes in some quarters that the new leadership would
rely on property investment to foster an economic recovery for
China in 2013, after its worst full year of growth since 1999.
It would show that the new leaders are determined not to
repeat the mistake of 2010 when a similar surge in home prices
and sales saw the government wait until after the annual
parliament session to announce its calming plans.
By then, price momentum was too strong to reverse.
Sending the signal before the parliamentary meeting is seen
by some as designed to underline the new leaders' determination
to calm the market long term, given a policy priority of
urbanisation which may well drive home prices higher still.
China plans to spend 40 trillion yuan ($6.4 trillion) to
bring 400 million people to cities over the next decade to turn
the country into a wealthy world power with economic growth
generated by affluent urban consumers.
"If China wants to speed up urbanisation, it needs lower
home prices," said Yao Wei, China economist at Societe Generale
in Hong Kong.
"If home prices do not fall, rural people who cannot afford
an urban home now will not be able to come and live in the
cities," Yao added. "That means the new government's stance
towards the property market can only be tighter."