BEIJING, March 30 Beijing and Shanghai will
implement strict property cooling measures as part of a central
government crackdown on the overheated property market, Xinhua
said on Saturday.
The move comes as the central government faces renewed
pressure to stabilize skyrocketing home prices in several major
cities.
Under the new measures, single Beijing residents will be
prohibited from buying second homes, Xinhua said.
The central government said earlier this month that in areas
where property prices are rising too quickly, local governments
must strictly enforce a 20 percent capital gains tax and higher
down payments for second-home buyers.
Beijing's municipal government said the tax could be waived
if the family only owns one home and has lived in it for more
than 5 years.
Shanghai municipal government said in addition enforcing the
capital gains tax, it would apply greater scrutiny to borrowers
who come from other cities, or are foreign or divorced.
The new rules will take effect March 31, Xinhua said.
China's southern province of Guangdong said on Tuesday it
would work to implement the same directive, singling out four
cities including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, which have also seen
home prices rise rapidly compared with other urban centres.
On a population-weighted basis derived by Reuters from
official data, Beijing home prices jumped 21.8 percent in
February compared with a year earlier. Shanghai home prices were
not far behind, gaining 14.6 percent during the same period.
Year-on-year prices for new homes in China rose in February
for a second consecutive month.
