BEIJING Nov 4 China's southern city of Shenzhen
will raise minimum downpayments on second home purchases to 70
percent from 60 percent, the official China Securities Journal
reported on Saturday, the latest local move to curb property
prices.
Many Chinese cities are seeing record home prices, adding to
the risk of a property bubble in the world's second largest
economy. Home prices in Shenzhen, which rose 19.7 percent in
September from a year earlier, are among the
highest.
Shenzhen's move came after Beijing, the capital, tightened
measures last month while vowing to boost supply for
middle-income families and punish property
speculators.
The new rule in Shenzhen will take effect on Wednesday and
apply to home buyers who want to take mortgages from banks, the
newspaper quoted unnamed banking sources in Shenzhen as saying.
Banks will also tighten mortgage regulations to ensure that
speculators are not granted loans, the paper said.
Most second-home buyers in Chinese cities have been required
to make downpayments of at least 60 percent since 2011. Beijing
raised the downpayments to 70 percent in April.
Chinese authorities, concerned about social stability as
growing numbers of people get priced out of the market, have
vowed to increase the supply of land for homes and spend more on
affordable housing projects.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)