SHANGHAI May 9 China's efforts to cool its
property sector look to have been more effective than intended,
as a sharp drop in construction activity and falling prices
threaten what had been one of few firing engines of the world's
second-largest economy.
Developers know the market is struggling -- their inventory
is rising and prices are falling -- but expect that authorities
will relax their tight grip on the sector in coming months.
The government has long made it clear that economic growth
would moderate as it tries to reform the economy. But by keeping
the pressure on property too long, analysts fear the fallout
will be more severe than anyone had expected.
"To us, it is no longer a question of 'if' but rather 'how
severe' the property market correction will be," Nomura analysts
said in a report.
New housing starts in the first quarter fell 25.2 percent
compared to a year ago, Nomura calculated, as tighter credit
conditions, oversupply and falling prices undermined the market.
They estimated the property slump could take a full
percentage point off China's economic growth this year, knocking
it below 7 percent for the first time since 1990. The government
is targeting growth of about 7.5 percent.
The downturn really gained traction in late 2013 after more
than four years of government efforts to tame record home prices
and avoid an asset price bubble. Authorities also wanted to
channel money towards consumption and productive investments.
"When sales slow and there are still inventories, the
development momentum can moderate slightly; there's no rush,'
said Adrian Chan, assistant to the chairman at Guangzhou R&F
properties.
Chan said the developer has no plans to revise its project
pipeline and full-year sales target, but others are feeling the
pressure from credit curbs and chronic oversupply in some
cities.
In March, government officials told Reuters that Zhejiang
Xingrun Real Estate Co, based in the coastal city of Ningbo, was
on the brink of bankruptcy.
On Thursday, Guang Real Estate Group Co, based in the
southern city of Shenzhen, said it had failed to deliver some
properties to homebuyers on time due to financial pressures.
OVERSUPPLY
Even Beijing has a problem with excess supply. Figures from
data provider China Real Estate Information Corporation (CRIC)
show more than 13 months supply of unsold housing in the
capital, an increase of 80 percent from a year ago.
"Due to the impact of oversupply, it will be difficult for
the market to come out from the correction in the first half of
the year; the extent of price cuts may further expand under the
pressure to sell inventories," CRIC said.
Last week, media reported developer Gold Tai Yuen Group cut
prices by 30 percent on a high-end project still being built in
Shanghai, as only seven apartments out of 113 had been sold
since it went on the market last October. The company was
unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters.
CRIC said large developers had joined followed smaller firms
in cutting prices in the eastern city of Hangzhou, one of the
bigger cities to experience a steep property correction.
Developers pointed out that it is difficult to halt or delay
projects, because they could be fined or even have their land
seized if they fail to finish construction within a time limit.
So some are adjusting their business models. Shanghai
Changzhou Property Co will now lease out its office projects,
rather than selling them.
"Land is very expensive now. With investors watching the
market, turnover will not be quick. By leasing we can generate a
more stable cash flow," sales department manager Andy Wu said.
FLOW-THROUGH EFFECTS
CRIC figures for April show the area of property sold in
Beijing and Guangzhou plummeted an annual 46 percent and 40
percent respectively, while Shanghai and Shenzhen down 29
percent and 26 percent respectively.
At land auctions, an important source of funds for
debt-strapped local governments, the construction area sold
dropped 83 percent, while the total sold value declined 10
percent.
The downturn could flow through to some 40 other related
industries, ranging from cement to furniture.
"We think a more persistent and sharper downturn in the
property sector is the biggest risk for China's economy in the
next couple of years," said UBS economist Tao Wang in a report.
"A big drop in construction activity even without a large
price correction would likely have serious negative impact on
the industrial complex and, through that, economic growth and
bank balance sheets."
UBS said a 10 percentage point drop in construction volume
growth would chop 2.5 percentage point off economic growth.
HOPE FOR RESPITE
Already some local governments have relaxed curbs on home
purchases, and other provinces are expected to follow suit to
mitigate the property downturn.
Banks may loosen their lending to property developers later
into the year, some market watchers said.
James Macdonald, head of China research for Savills, was
looking for investment to pick up around the middle of the year,
as he said banks had more capacity to lend to developers early
in the year.
"There is still likely to be a contraction in investment for
the full year, but by the mid-point of the year the degree of
the contraction should be smaller," he said.
