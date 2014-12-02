SHANGHAI Dec 2 China has started to trial a
property-registration system in various cities and is expected
to launch the scheme nationwide next year, the state-owned China
Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
The system will help discourage speculation and allow the
government to track home ownership, forcing corrupt officials to
come clean about properties they have bought with ill-gotten
gains, industry experts say.
It is also seen as a step toward the roll-out of a property
tax, currently implemented only on a trial basis in the major
Chinese cities of Shanghai and Chongqing.
Under the system, owners will also need to register land-use
rights including categories such as farming and forestry, as
well as sea-use rights, the paper reported, citing unidentified
sources with knowledge of the matter.
The report did not list the cities that have launched the
pilot programme, but it said Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province had
already submitted an implementation plan to the Ministry of Land
and Resources and could start the registration system by early
next year.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Stephen
Coates)