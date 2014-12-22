SHANGHAI Dec 22 China issued rules requiring
real-estate owners to register their holdings with authorities,
a major step in the fight against official corruption that
should make it harder for property speculators to evade
regulations.
Until now, China has had no such registration requirement,
an absence that has let some people use property as an opaque
vehicle to hide assets from authorities.
The rules, issued on Monday and taking effect on March 1,
are a key step in creating a nationwide property database. They
were published by the State Council, China's cabinet-level
political body.
"All real estate assets - land, water areas as well as
houses, forests and the like - will be subject to this set of
rules," the announcement said.
"The rules apply to the first-time registration, changes of
ownership as well as property transfers, write-offs and asset
freezing, among other things," it said.
UNIFIED SYSTEM COMING
Officials have said that China needs about three years to
fully establish a unified registration system of real estate,
and about four years to run a unified registration information
management platform, which will support the country's fiscal and
financial reforms.
Industry experts have said that the rules should force
corrupt officials to come clean about properties purchased with
ill-gotten gains.
But publication of the rules came later than expected, they
said, reflecting heavy resistance from local governments and
other insiders.
While information on property ownership is already collected
in some form by authorities, experts said the current
record-keeping system for residential property is not
consolidated or comprehensive, making it insufficient to
effectively monitor the housing market.
China's only housing census was done in 1986 and its
economic censuses have so far not covered housing surveys.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)