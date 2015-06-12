SHANGHAI, June 12 Several banks in southern Chinese boom town increased mortgage rates after the city's property market warmed up in the wake of stimulus policies unveiled by Beijing in late March, China Business News reported on Friday, citing unidentified loan officers.

However, lenders in other Chinese cities are still cutting rates to attract home buyers back into the real estate market, the newspaper said.

Responding to a local market that has suddenly become hot, some lenders in Shenzhen, including Bank of China , China Merchants Bank Co Ltd , Bank of Communications and China Construction Bank have increased mortgage rates for home buyers, the newspaper said.

For example, according to the article, China Merchants Bank customers previously received a 7 percent discount to central bank's benchmark rates, but that discount has now been cut to 5 percent.

The measures were in response to a home-buying frenzy, the article said. In terms of the size of spaces sold, Shenzhen's new home sales in May jumped 50 percent from a month earlier.

In the second-hand market, sales rose 28 percent month-on-month, but nearly tripled compared with the same month a year earlier, according to the article. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)