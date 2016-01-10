BEIJING Jan 10 China will push for a unified
real estate registration system in all cities and counties by
the end of the year, state media said on Sunday, seen as a major
step in the fight against corruption.
China's plan for a nationwide property database, once hailed
as an antidote to corruption, stalled in the face of resistance
from local governments - highlighting the difficulty Beijing
faces in driving through reforms to tackle widespread graft.
A unified real estate database is seen not only as vital for
authorities to administer the housing market, but could also
force corrupt local officials to disclose properties purchased
with illicit funds, industry experts say.
"Strive for all cities and counties to be able to implement
unified registration as well as issuing new certificates by the
end of the year," Vice Minister of Land and Resources Wang Min,
was quoted by his ministry's official newspaper as saying on
Friday.
The government would also "explore and improve the system
of the competitive transfer of mining rights", Wang said.
Officials have said that China needs about three years to
fully establish a unified registration system for real estate,
and about four years establish a unified registration
information management platform, which would support fiscal and
financial reforms.
In 2014, China issued rules requiring real-estate owners to
register their holdings with authorities. Publication of the
rules took longer than expected, officials said, reflecting
heavy resistance from local governments and other insiders.
While information on property ownership is already collected
in some form by authorities, experts said the current
record-keeping system for residential property is not
consolidated or comprehensive, making it insufficient to
effectively monitor the housing market.
China's only housing census was done in 1986.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Eric Meijer)