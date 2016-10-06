* 14 cities impose cooling measures in past six days
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Oct 6 Readily available, cheap
mortgages and strong demand are likely to keep China's property
market rising, even if restrictions announced in more than a
dozen cities over the past week dampen sales and prices over the
short term, real estate agents said.
The overheated market is worrying authorities who want to
stop price bubbles in higher tier cities, but need to stimulate
an economy that is sliding toward its slowest growth since 2009.
In the past six days, 14 Chinese cities imposed
administrative restrictions on home purchases to curb property
speculation.
The commercial capital Shanghai and Shenzhen, dubbed
"China's Silicon Valley" and home to the most expensive property
in the country, had led the way in March, bringing in stricter
rules that marked the first tightening measures since 2013.
The form and strength of the new restrictions varied from
city to city, but included higher mortgage downpayments for
second and third time home buyers, in a bid to stem the flow of
cash into the red-hot property market.
Central bank data showed that banks in August made 529
billion yuan in household loans, with mortgages accounting for
55.7 percent of that, and policymakers have expressed concerns
over rising debt and banks' exposure to mortgages.
Still, market observers, say the measures taken so far were
less severe than those seen in 2013, as it remained easy to
raise a cheap mortgage.
"Compared to restrictions imposed in 2013, there's still no
tightening on mortgage rates this time. The buying cost for home
buyers is still at a historical low," Andy Lin, market research
director of Hopefluent Real Properties (China) based
in Shenzhen, said.
Lin said his company's clients are not first-time homebuyers
and can easily afford higher downpayments so the impact was
expected to be limited.
The most recent measures also included limiting divorced
adults to buying one home in the cities of Shenzhen and Nanjing,
after policies saw couples scrambling to divorce - on paper at
least - in the hope they could buy a second home.
Speculators searching for the next property hot spot have
turned to smaller, inland cities like Changsa during the past
few months as prices in major cities became more
frothy.
China's average new home price climbed 9.2 percent in
August, up from 7.9 percent in July, official data showed. But
big cities such as Shenzhen and Xiamen posted much bigger gains
at 37 percent and 44 percent, respectively.
Property agents said the immediate impact of the new
restrictions had not yet been reflected as many people were
travelling during the Golden Week holiday.
In some second-tier cities, such as Hefei where home prices
rose 40 percent in August, property agents said the price rises
reflected a rush to buy in anticipation that new restrictions
would be introduced.
"Panic buying may subside now that the measures are
imposed," said Luo Fang Fang, a researcher at property agent
Centaline in the city of Hefei, capital of Anhui province.
Analysts said smaller cities that are showing signs of
overheating are likely to tighten rules next, but they did not
expect a nationwide tightening as the stock of unsold homes in
most lower-tier cities remain high.
"Nationwide policy should remain accommodative, because in
the next six months the heat in the market must be transferred
from ...(major cities) to broader Tier-3 cities," Citi analyst
Oscar Choi said in a report this week.
Choi said the market strength needed to spread the smaller
cities if the government was to achieve its goal of boosting
construction activity, whittling down the stock of unsold homes
and developing the satellite cities.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Simon Cameron-Moore)