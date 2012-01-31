* China Premier Wen says strict housing market control to go
BEIJING Jan 31 China wants to see a
reasonable pull-back of housing prices, Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao said in comments published on Tuesday, making it clear
that Beijing is not ready to relax restraints on the housing
market despite a slowing economy.
But China will guarantee funding to major state-backed
projects already under way to ensure steady growth in
investments, Wen said at a routine meeting of the State Council,
a statement on the government's website (www.gov.cn) said.
China's home market measures, mostly administrative orders
that restrict multiple home purchases, have dampened prices in
many cities, although they remain at a high level in crucial
cities, having roughly risen 10-fold in the last 10 years.
"We will continue to strictly implement and gradually
improve policies aimed to discourage house-buying for
speculation or investment purposes," Wen said.
Chinese housing prices, especially in cities like Beijing
and Shanghai, rocketed in the past years, causing widespread
resentment among the majority of people who were unable to get
on the property ladder.
China started to roll out harsh measures in 2010 to cool off
the red-hot property sector and China's new home prices fell for
the third straight month in December.
"Nobody can give a number to define the 'reasonable
pull-back', -- does that mean 20 percent fall or 30 percent
fall? No one can tell," said Wu Zhifeng, an economist with China
Development Bank, a state policy lender in Beijing.
"But in an ideal way, the existing measures can gradually
drive speculators out of the housing market, and people who are
in real need of a home can afford to buy," Wu said.
The central Chinese government has been whipping local
governments to build so-called "affordable housing" units for
people deemed too poor to buy a home in the marketplace, but
local media reports suggest banks are unwilling to pump money
into housing projects at the lower end of the market.
Beijing has scaled back its new affordable housing
construction target to 7 million units in 2012 from the 10
million in 2011.
"We must take effective measures to boost supply of normal
commercial housing supply," Wen said.
RISKS
The property sector is vital for the health of the world's
number-two economy -- property investment is a key driver of
overall investment and economic growth while many local
governments rely on land sales to repay bank loans and to
finance spending.
Wen said China would speed up deployment of state projects
in 2012 and boost credit supply to the real economy, especially
small businesses.
Influential business magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday
that China may launch long-awaited rules that allow banks to
extend existing bank loans to local government financing
vehicles.
"It would greatly reduce the risks for the banking system as
banks have more time to handle the issue," Wu from China
Development Bank said.
"As many loans are due to expire in 2012, some (vehicles)
may find it hard to pay back loans in time, and an extension of
such loans can solve these liquidity problems," Wu said.
Repayment of interest and principal has already affected
some of China's thousands of local government financing
vehicles, which piled up 10.7 trillion yuan worth of debt by the
end of 2010.
Private sector economists reckon as much as 2-3 trillion of
that total could turn sour.
China's state audit office said earlier this month it had
uncovered 530 billion yuan ($84 billion) worth of irregularities
with local government debt in a report that revealed a litany of
bad practices.
