BEIJING Jan 31 China wants to see a reasonable pull-back of housing prices, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in comments published on Tuesday, making it clear that Beijing is not ready to relax restraints on the housing market despite a slowing economy.

But China will guarantee funding to major state-backed projects already under way to ensure steady growth in investments, Wen said at a routine meeting of the State Council, a statement on the government's website (www.gov.cn) said.

China's home market measures, mostly administrative orders that restrict multiple home purchases, have dampened prices in many cities, although they remain at a high level in crucial cities, having roughly risen 10-fold in the last 10 years.

"We will continue to strictly implement and gradually improve policies aimed to discourage house-buying for speculation or investment purposes," Wen said.

Chinese housing prices, especially in cities like Beijing and Shanghai, rocketed in the past years, causing widespread resentment among the majority of people who were unable to get on the property ladder.

China started to roll out harsh measures in 2010 to cool off the red-hot property sector and China's new home prices fell for the third straight month in December.

"Nobody can give a number to define the 'reasonable pull-back', -- does that mean 20 percent fall or 30 percent fall? No one can tell," said Wu Zhifeng, an economist with China Development Bank, a state policy lender in Beijing.

"But in an ideal way, the existing measures can gradually drive speculators out of the housing market, and people who are in real need of a home can afford to buy," Wu said.

The central Chinese government has been whipping local governments to build so-called "affordable housing" units for people deemed too poor to buy a home in the marketplace, but local media reports suggest banks are unwilling to pump money into housing projects at the lower end of the market.

Beijing has scaled back its new affordable housing construction target to 7 million units in 2012 from the 10 million in 2011.

"We must take effective measures to boost supply of normal commercial housing supply," Wen said.

RISKS

The property sector is vital for the health of the world's number-two economy -- property investment is a key driver of overall investment and economic growth while many local governments rely on land sales to repay bank loans and to finance spending.

Wen said China would speed up deployment of state projects in 2012 and boost credit supply to the real economy, especially small businesses.

Influential business magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday that China may launch long-awaited rules that allow banks to extend existing bank loans to local government financing vehicles.

"It would greatly reduce the risks for the banking system as banks have more time to handle the issue," Wu from China Development Bank said.

"As many loans are due to expire in 2012, some (vehicles) may find it hard to pay back loans in time, and an extension of such loans can solve these liquidity problems," Wu said.

Repayment of interest and principal has already affected some of China's thousands of local government financing vehicles, which piled up 10.7 trillion yuan worth of debt by the end of 2010.

Private sector economists reckon as much as 2-3 trillion of that total could turn sour.

China's state audit office said earlier this month it had uncovered 530 billion yuan ($84 billion) worth of irregularities with local government debt in a report that revealed a litany of bad practices. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)