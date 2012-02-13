SHANGHAI Feb 13 China's third-tier city
of Wuhu, in eastern Anhui province, has suspended a plan to ease
property control restrictions, the Shanghai Securities News
reported on Monday.
On Friday, it was reported that the city of Wuhu was
examining a plan that would relax restrictions on the purchases
of homes, easing limits on multiple home buyers and raising cash
subsidies.
However, after news of the plan broke, experts and the media
slammed the proposal. Wuhu's city government posted a notice on
its website on Sunday saying that after receiving suggestions,
the proposal has been put on hold. (here)
Some economists had predicted that local governments would
relax measures in the property sector even as the central
government maintains its tightening stance this year.
China's Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated that the country will
continue to stick to property cooling measures, the same
newspaper reported on Monday.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee)