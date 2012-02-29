SHANGHAI Feb 29 Shanghai has reaffirmed
its commitment to real estate curbs in an apparent attempt to
dismiss expectations that China's commercial hub will ease some
restrictions on property purchases.
The official Shanghai Securities News reported last week
that non-local residents of Shanghai would qualify to buy second
homes once they have held residence in the city for three years.
The news was interpreted by some as a sign of Shanghai
starting to ease curbs on the real estate sector, spurring a
rally in property shares.
The Shanghai government said in a statement late on Tuesday
that it would stick to existing real estate policies, clarifying
that only Shanghai residents qualify to buy second homes.
The Chinese property sector has been a prime target in
Beijing's fight against soaring inflation. Data over the weekend
showed China's home prices fell in January from December, the
fourth monthly fall in a row, indicating the policy-driven
property market downturn was deepening.
Despite Beijing showing its willingness to ease policy
selectively to bolster growth, rhetoric has been resolutely
tight-fisted on the property sector.
Shanghai is the latest city to reaffirm its real estate
policies or backtrack from easing measures.
Local media reported that the third-tier Chinese city of
Wuhu in Anhui province had suspended plans to ease property
restrictions last week after they were slammed by experts.
